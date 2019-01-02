× Butler loses Big East opener against Georgetown, 84-76

It has not been the smoothest transition for Butler. With star scorer Kelan Martin and top defender Tyler Wideman graduating, the Dawgs have yet to find the right mix to compensate for their losses.

Losing to struggling Georgetown in the Big East opener at Hinkle Fieldhouse certainly doesn’t help.

Butler had no answer for senior guard Greg Malinowski. The transfer from William & Mary, who came in averaging just over five points a game was on fire, shooting 10-12 for the game, 6-7 from three-point range to score a career high 26 points, as the Hoyas led from nearly start to finish in an 84-76 win over the Dawgs.

Kamar Baldwin scored a team high 17 for Butler, while Henry Baddely added 14 more, but Georgetown enjoyed a comfortable lead for most of the night, as Butler lost its first game of the season at Hinkle after seven victories.

The loss coming on the heels of a tough 77-43 loss at Florida where the Gators opened a 21-0 lead before Butler dented the scoreboard.

The Dawgs are now 9-5, and if they can’t find a way to defeat Creighton Saturday afternoon at the Fieldhouse, it could be a long season for Lavall Jordan’s squad.