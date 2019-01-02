Colts to offer free Clayton Anderson concert, donuts to celebrate playoff appearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Colts pulled out a win in Tennessee and now they're headed to the playoffs.

The team is kicking off wildcard week with some perks for fans, including free coffee, free donuts and a free Clayton Anderson concert.

The coffee and donuts will be offered from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Friday at the Dunkin’ stores on Michigan Rd. and Emerson Ave. The concert will be at the Rathskeller starting at 7 p.m. on Friday. You must be at least 21 years old to attend.

Blue and some Colts cheerleaders stopped by the FOX59 Red Couch to talk about the details.