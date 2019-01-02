× Cow escapes truck bound for slaughterhouse, gives birth

WANTAGE, N.J. – A cow that escaped a truck headed for the slaughterhouse has been given a new lease on life.

New Jersey traffic was halted after the cow escaped on December 27.

She led authorities on an hour-long chase along Interstate 80 before she was captured, News 12 reports.

She was taken to Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in northwestern New Jersey to recuperate.

The cow was named Brianna in honor of the police officer named Brian who alerted the sanctuary to the animal’s escape.

But wait—just when you thought this story was getting good, the steaks were raised even higher!

Brianna gave birth at the sanctuary just days after she arrived.

Rescuers were unaware she was nine months pregnant when she escaped.

Thanks to bovine intervention, Brianna and her new baby named Winter are safe and doing well.