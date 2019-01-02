× Entrepreneur Scott Wise bringing esports business to central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The new year brings a new venture for Scott Wise.

The founder of Scotty’s Brewhouse is jumping into the popular world of esports with the opening of Evolve Youth Esports this month.

The Indianapolis-based organization will offer a video gaming league for kids between 9 and 14 with a registration fee of $150 for an 8-week season.

Work is currently underway at the location which is in the Meridian Village Plaza at 13644 N. Meridian in Carmel.

Esports tournaments are gaining widespread popularity around the world. The 2018 Professional League of Legends Video Game Final was watched live by more than 200 million people. That’s more than the Super Bowl, NBA Finals, and Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony combined.

The announcement comes just weeks after Scotty’s Brewhouse filed for bankruptcy and closed four locations. The Chapter 11 filing is known as a “reorganization” bankruptcy that allows a company to stay afloat while trying to pay off creditors.

Scott Wise sold the restaurant chain in 2016.

He issued a statement shortly after the announcement of the bankruptcy which read in part:

“I learned of the Scotty’s and Thr3e Wise Men bankruptcy filing today at the same time as the public. Although I have been separated from the company for over a year and haven’t been involved in any Scotty’s management in over 2 years, I can’t say my heart and soul ever left after building a company into 18 locations in 4 states over 20 years. Not only did I spend half my life and my entire career at Scotty’s; but, I worked with some of the best people I could ever imagined. We grew a community-centric, philanthropic focused brand that was more than just food and drink – it was a feeling of warmth and smiles and generosity that I will never forget.”

There is an open house scheduled for Evolve Youth Esports on Saturday, Jan.12, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.