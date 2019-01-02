Five habits to adopt in 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's day two of 2019, so how many have already broken their new year's resolutions? If you have, or are still staying strong. Don't worry! Making life changes can be easy if you take small steps in the beginning. Colleen Kilberg is with Community East Hospital and she's showing us the simplicity of adopting five healthy habits in the year ahead.

Below are some healthy habits:

- Eat healthy: incorporate greens and whole grains; always eat breakfast; choose whole foods instead of processed

- Drink more water: add flavor like lemon, fruit, veggies; sip water before every meal; use apps to track your cups

- Get moving: add movement during housework; walk during lunch/wear pedometer/take stairs/walk dog

- Get enough sleep: develop sleeping routine; cut out caffeine and food before bed; no devices 1 hour before bed

- Reduce stress: exercise; laugh more; write it down

If you'd like to learn more about getting healthy in the new year, https://www.ecommunity.com/