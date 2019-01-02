Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Free fun for fans to celebrate Colts playoff appearance

The Colts pulled out a win in Tennessee, and now they are headed to the playoffs. The team is kicking off wildcard week with some perks for fans, including free coffee and donuts and a free concert. Blue and some Colts cheerleaders stopped by the FOX59 Red Couch to talk about the details.