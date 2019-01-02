× Indiana lawmaker files 2 gun regulation bills

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A state senator has filed two gun regulation bills ahead of Thursday’s Indiana General Assembly.

Sen. Mark Stoops (D-Bloomington) filed Senate Bill 307 and Senate Bill 309 on Monday with the goal of making Indiana a safer state, he said.

SB 307 would expand the requirement for background checks for the sale or trade of firearms between private parties. Under the proposal, selling or purchasing firearms would have to be done through a licensed Indiana firearms dealer and the dealer would be required to perform a NICS background check when conducting the transfer.

The proposal would also bar anyone under the age of 21 from purchasing a semi-automatic weapon and would ban the purchase of bump stocks and other devices meant to turn weapons into automatic firearms.

“These are common-sense regulations supported by a large majority of the public, including gun owners. This is not about limiting guns for hunters, or people who carry a weapon for self-protection. Senate Bill 307 is a gun safety measure that seeks to close the loopholes in Indiana law that allow people with a violent or unstable history easy access to guns,” he said.

SB 309 would require safe storage of firearms in areas where a child could reasonably be expected to gain access to it.

State lawmakers go back to work on Thursday as part of the 2019 Indiana General Assembly.

