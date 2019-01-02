× Investigators believe medical emergency caused deadly crash on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is dead after a crash on Indy’s southwest side.

The crash occurred just before 4:15 a.m. in the 5200 block of Kentucky Avenue.

Officers found an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators believe he suffered from a medical emergency causing him to drive off the roadway and crash.

The Marion County Coroner will be assisting and will determine the exact manner and cause of death.

We will release his identity when it is made available to us.