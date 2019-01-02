× Light wintry mix Wednesday morning; warming up through the weekend

Areas of light fog and drizzle have developed over central Indiana this Wednesday morning. Temperatures in the northwest quadrant of the area have fallen to near freezing, which may result in areas of freezing drizzle during the morning commute. There should not be many problems on the morning drive into work, but a few slick spots may form in our northernmost counties due to the colder temperatures.

The cloud cover is going to stick around for much of the day and temperatures will hold steady for the next several hours. A southerly wind may bump highs near 40 degrees late in the afternoon! Highs today will be trending slightly above average for early January.

Quiet conditions will persist overnight with cloud cover decreasing over central Indiana. The clearing sky tonight will help temperatures to fall back into the upper 20s early Thursday morning.

Thursday’s forecast looks pleasant and above normal! Skies will turn partly cloudy as temperatures reach into the lower to mid-40s. The warming trend continues through the weekend with highs in the 50s returning by the weekend!