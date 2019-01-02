Man arrested in killing of tow truck thief not yet formally charged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A deadly shooting on New Year’s Eve marked the latest in yet another record-setting year of violence in Indianapolis.

Monday morning, officers found a man shot inside the cab of a stolen tow truck on the near southwest side at the intersection of Miller and Hiatt streets.

The man police arrested in connection with the shooting, 32-year-old Steven Roe, identified himself to police as the shooter and stayed on scene. He told police he was out searching for his tow truck, which he says was stolen days earlier.

When police arrived, they found Steven Wooden inside a yellow Ford flatbed truck with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to court documents released Wednesday, Roe was standing nearby holding a gun with his hands in the air. When police asked who the shooter was, police say Roe replied, “I am.”

Roe was driving with another man searching for his stolen truck, when he came across what appeared to be his truck, with Wooden inside.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Roe got out of the vehicle and yelled at Wooden, who then put his hands up. Witnesses told police Roe opened fire on the truck. The witnesses did not mention whether Wooden was armed.

Wooden was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. Investigators say Roe and his friend refused to give a statement after they were taken to the IMPD homicide office.

According to the affidavit, Roe did have a valid gun permit with the state of Indiana.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office says this is still under investigation, and Roe has not yet been formally charged.