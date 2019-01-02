× Man recently released from prison threatens to kill family members, burn down Henry County Jail

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – A New Castle man who was recently released from prison threatened to kill his family and burn down the Henry County Jail, police say.

New Castle police arrested Chad Lee Wright, 29, on Dec. 26 following a disturbance on Morton Street. Officers were called to the area because a man—later identified as Wright—was yelling in the street.

According to court documents, Wright was released from the Department of Correction about two weeks before the incident. Family members told police that Wright, who tested for a blood alcohol content of 0.197, was prohibited from drinking alcohol.

During the Dec. 26 incident, police said Wright head-butted a relative in the forehead. He also told a family member he’d tie her up and make her watch him kill her husband before killing her, court documents said.

While police were taking Wright to jail, he became “extremely hostile,” police said, and was “kicking and screaming” in the patrol vehicle. He told officers there was going to be a fight and said “this city isn’t ready for what’s coming” when he gets out of jail.

Officers said Wright was “extremely verbally abusive” toward jail staff and officers; he was placed in a restraint chair due to his aggressive behavior, police said.

At one point, he screamed, “I’m going to burn this jail. It’s about to go down!” police said in court documents.

Wright was charged with intimidation, domestic battery and disorderly conduct.

According to online court records, Wright was sentenced to seven years for a sex-related conviction in Marion County. In 2017, he was convicted of criminal confinement and failure to register as a sex offender in a Shelby County case.