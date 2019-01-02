Missouri teen returns from cruise with mystery illness that’s left her permanently blind

WARNING: This item contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to its graphic nature.

SMITHVILLE, MO – A Missouri teen is fighting a life changing medical condition after returning from a cruise, WDAF reports.

But she does not know what that condition is, and neither do her doctors. The mystery has stumped medical professionals and left the teen blind.

It started after 15-year-old Jordyn Walker went on a cruise with her family last summer.

When the ship returned to the United States, she started experiencing stomach pain and bloody stools.

“It just went haywire from there. Everything started swelling,” Walker told WDAF.

Doctors in North Carolina ran tests and sent her home, thinking it was just a sinus infection.

She ended up losing her sense of taste and smell.

She made numerous visits to specialists back home in Kansas City. She took many tests, but everything came back normal.

The family was told it was a “one in a million” episode that probably would never happen again.

But two weeks before Christmas this year, the medical mystery came back with a vengeance.

“My whole face just turned purple and bruised and giant with blood,” Walker said.

“It was terrifying to watch it happen all over again and knowing that we couldn`t do anything about it,” said Kendyll Walker, Jordyn’s Mom.

They took Jordyn to the emergency room, and she ended up in the pediatric intensive care unit.

She spent 16 days in the hospital with more tests, medications, and two surgeries to reduce eye swelling followed. But doctors are still stumped.

Now she’s permanently blind.

“She won`t get a chance to drive. Or see her sisters get married like she wants so much,” said Kendyll.

The family is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support, and now they’re hoping someone will find answers to finally help Jordyn heal.