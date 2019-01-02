Photos from Indy fire show how closed doors can stop flames from spreading, save lives

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Fire Department says shutting doors while sleeping can help prevent fires from spreading and save lives.

The department shared photos that show how a closed door left a bedroom unscathed in a fire that destroyed the rest of a home on the northwest side on Tuesday.

“If you need more proof about the life (and) property saving benefits of a closed door – check out these photos from tonight’s house fire on Sherlock Dr.” the department tweeted along with the hashtag #CloseBeforeYouDoze.

Crews were called to the scene of the blaze in the 4100 block of Sherlock Dr. around 9 p.m. It was put out in about 40 minutes. Investigators believe unattended food on a stove was the cause.

Officials say a 67-year-old woman, her 27-year-old son and their three dogs have been displaced as a result of the fire, which caused about $80,000 in damage. Nobody was injured in the blaze, but two parakeets are unaccounted for.