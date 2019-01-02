× Police release sketch of rapist who forced man into his SUV on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police released a sketch of a rapist accused of sexually assaulting a man on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

Police say the rapist approached the victim from behind as he was walking on September 18th, 2018, near the area of 1900 Hillside Avenue.

The man grabbed the victim and pulled him into his SUV. He then sexually assaulted him.

The victim was able to get away and exit the SUV. The rapist fled the scene in a red Chevy Tahoe.

He is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall and 220 pounds with short black hair, a short beard, bar codes shaved into his eyebrows, and a tattoo of a baby on his right arm.

Call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS if you recognize this man.