Pre-order Tyler Trent’s book ‘The Upset’ to support cancer research

CARMEL, Ind. – Tyler Trent touched hearts all over the world as he courageously battled cancer. Now, you can read his autobiography to help his goal of raising over $1,000,000 for cancer research.

“The Upset” showcases what being #TylerStrong is all about and will hopefully fulfill his legacy of adding many donations for cancer research.

A portion of every purchase will be donated to cancer research in Tyler Trent’s name and to help families facing cancer. It will also feature a limited edition bookmark with an autograph and special message from Tyler.

Tyler passed away surrounded by his family inside his Carmel home on Tuesday.

Here’s the book’s description:

“October 20, 2018 was just another normal Saturday in college football . . .or so it seemed. Amid all the matchups discussed on ESPN that day, it was a special video featuring the harrowing story of Tyler Trent—along with his bold, yet accurate prediction that Purdue would upset Ohio State—that captured the hearts of millions. The Upset chronicles so much more than just an inspiring battle against the seemingly impossible opponent of osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer. A brilliant young statistician and sportswriter, Tyler faces his own mortality, and his life reflects the remarkable eternal upset only experienced in faith, family, and authentic community.

John Driver co-wrote the book and there’s a foreword by ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt, who had him on Sportscenter.

Click here to pre-order book. It will ship out in March.

In addition to “The Upset,” Tyler partnered with Riley Hospital for Children last month to create the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment. Funds will cover genetic testing for families and aid in research to continue to search for a cure.

Tyler received all of his treatment at Riley Hospital for Children and donated his tumor to the Wells Center for Pediatric Research.