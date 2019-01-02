× Thursday morning commute concerns; very mild conditions ahead

It’s certainly early January in Central Indiana. Temperatures are near average for the time of year and it’s dreary and damp outside. That’s how it will stay through the evening hours. A few areas of drizzle possible throughout the afternoon and early evening hours too. However, sunshine and a big warm-up are on the way. Not before the chance for a few slick spots by early tomorrow morning though.

Clouds will begin to decrease overnight. As we lose our “blanket” over the surface, temperatures will cool off more quickly. With damp conditions on the ground and temperatures falling near the dewpoint by early tomorrow morning, we’re looking at the chance for areas of fog developing. That coupled with below freezing temperatures means there’s the chance for some freezing fog, that could create a few slick spots on the roadways by the morning commute.

If you’re looking for snow, you’ll have to look elsewhere. Indianapolis has seen less than an inch of snow since October 1st. To date, we’re running 7.4″ below the average!

The sun returns tomorrow though! Temperatures will rise a few more degrees and keep on going as we head toward the weekend. We’re watching a southern system that will bring showers to southern Indiana by Friday. A few showers could make their way north into central Indiana Friday night, but right now, it looks like the bulk of the rain will stay to our south.