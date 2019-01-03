× Cathedral High School volunteer track, soccer coach fired following arrest for child seduction

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A former track and soccer coach for Cathedral High School was arrested last month on child seduction charges.

Curtis Steger, 24, faces five counts of child seduction. Jail records show he was arrested on Dec. 11 and released on Dec. 13.

The investigation started on Dec. 7 when police were contacted about sexual contact between a minor and a coach, according to court documents.

Investigators spoke with the teen, who said during the 2018 track season she talked with Steger about problems she was having with her then-boyfriend. She said she found him easy to talk to.

After the season ended, Steger began following her on social media, including Snapchat. Eventually they were using the platform to talk daily.

The teen said Steger would flirt with her and they admitted romantic feeling for each other. She went to his house five or six times, and they had escalating sexual encounters.

In November, she called off the relationship and told Steger to stop contacting her.

During a school retreat, he wrote a letter for each of the athletes he coached. The teen’s letter was eight paragraphs long and the first letter of each paragraph spelled “I love you.”

At least one male student confronted Steger about the relationship at some point, court documents show. He asked the teen if he was going to get in trouble and she said she’d deleted their conversations. Police were able to recover some data from the phone, including a voicemail left for the teen, which said in part, “I miss you and I love you.”

Search warrants were served on Dec. 10 and Steger was found at his home. Police asked him about the relationship, but he declined to answer. He did admit that it was possible he told the teen he loves her.

Several letters or entries addressed to the teen were found in his journal.

“A common thread in each entry is Steger telling (the teen) that he loves her, misses her and wants to be with her again,” police wrote in court documents.

Cathedral High School issued this statement: