First murder of 2018 remains unsolved

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- 2018 was a record year for murder in Indianapolis with 159 victims.

Rodriquez Anderson was the first 2018 murder and on the one year anniversary, the case remains open.

Anderson, 27, had a steady work history at UPS and in the CVS warehouse but was most proud when he saved up enough cash to buy a 2009 Ford Mustang.

Rochelle Anderson warned her son what might happen when he got wheels.

“I called him everyday and I said, ‘Pooh, be safe because the people that you hang around with is not your friends. Don’t be back in the streets now you got that car.

“When he saved up all his money and got that car I knew something was going to happen.”

Rochelle communicated mostly through text messages with her son over the new year, constantly checking in on his work status, repeatedly being reassured all was well, until it wasn’t.

“His manager told me he was arguing with somebody over the phone saying he wanted his $200,” recalled Rochelle.

IMPD homicide detectives know who was present when Anderson died after a fistfight over the debt.

“This one girl she told me, ‘Your son got in a fight and the people that he fought killed him because they was older dudes and they was embarrassed from Pooh beating them up,’” recalled Rochelle.

Investigators think Anderson was armed at the time of his killing and was shot with two weapons.

“They shot him fourteen times,” said Rochelle as tears rolled down her cheeks. “Why did they do that?”

Investigators have the name of Anderson’s killer but told FOX59 that witnesses are too intimidated to come forward on the record.

If circumstances have changed in the last year, and the threat has lessened, and the prospect of a $1,000 reward is enticing, call Crimestoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.