Greencastle man arrested after fleeing from police on I-65

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police say a Greencastle man is facing several charges after fleeing from officers in Bartholomew County early Thursday morning.

Trooper Jacob Tolle says he attempted to stop Richard Romandine III on southbound I-65 shortly after midnight, but the 39-year-old refused to stop the Pontiac Grand Prix he was driving.

According to police, the Grand Prix, which was not properly registered, eventually struck a tire deflation device placed by the Seymour Police Department, which stopped the car near the 47 mile marker in Jackson County.

Romandine exited the vehicle and was then taken into custody. Police say a search of the vehicle revealed marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Romandine was also found to have a suspended driver’s license.

Romandine was arrested at the scene and incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, reckless driving, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges are possible.