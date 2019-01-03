Hoosier family starting 2019 homeless, without any of their personal items after car fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Hoosier family is starting off the New Year homeless and without any of their personal items after their car caught fire on December 30.

According to Lisa Davis, she was traveling back to Indianapolis when her car went up in flames on I-65 and everything she owned was in the car.

I-65 Northbound near 72 mile marker in Bartholomew County is currently shut down due to a vehicle fire. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/Jr1JJKlUc4 — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) December 31, 2018

Davis said when she and her four kids were evicted from her home, she packed everything she could and found somewhere to stay in Georgia.

“I had three of my children with me, I left. I had to leave my youngest one and I was going to send for her and try to figure out a way for her to get down there," Davis said.

She said plans changed and she had to come back to get her youngest daughter.

"We put all of our stuff back in the car. Our trash bags full of clothes, shoes, and everything back in the car and came back. Thirty minutes from getting off the highway by car caught on fire," Davis said.

According to Indiana State Police, the fire happened on I-65 northbound in Bartholomew County. She and her kids jumped out of the car and then watched as everything they owned went up in flames in a matter of minutes.

"I was already at the bottom and then this happens. I have nothing. I’ve been to the trusty’s office. I’ve called Red Cross. I’ve called everywhere trying to get some help for clothes," Davis explained.

Davis said she’s still homeless and doesn’t have enough money to buy her kids new clothes.

“I’m a single mom so it’s really hard trying to take care of them you know by myself. Trying to provide, pay bills, and rent and also take care of them. It’s really hard," Davis said.

She’s started a GoFundMe, but said any donations will do, like clothes and shoes.

She’s thankful no one got hurt, but at the same time broken from having another setback.

If you have any clothes or shoes you can donate for a 4-year-old girl, 11-year-old boy, 15-year-old girl, or 19-year-old man, reach out to FOX59's Aaron Cantrell through email: acantrell@tirbunemedia.com

Aaron will be able to put you in contact with Lisa Davis, so she can receive your donations.