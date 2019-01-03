Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Local chef prepares quick, healthy meal plan options

Posted 8:38 AM, January 3, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The key to a healthier you in the new year starts in the kitchen. If you can't do the cooking, a local chef can handle it for you. Sherman went downtown to check out Artie's On The Go and see the easy, affordable meal plans they offer.