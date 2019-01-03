INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Dozens of riders from the Midwest Motorcycle Club rode for charity on New Year's Day. The "Hangover Ride" raised money for the Damar Center, which helps adults and children with developmental disabilities. The club also hosts a baseball game in the fall and a picnic for the Damar Center. This is the 38th year the club has done the Hangover Ride.
Midwest Motorcycle Club rides for charity
-
12 FREE Indy-area attractions to check out before New Year’s!
-
Free IndyGo service announced to encourage Hoosiers to vote on Election Day
-
Family honors murdered girl and her uncle by paying off thousands in medical bills
-
‘Fight Club’ at St. Louis day care caught on camera
-
US Army looks to social media for Indiana recruitment
-
-
Your Town Friday: The Haunted Roads Hotel
-
Help local food banks Pack the Pantries
-
Help FOX59 Pack the Pantries this holiday season!
-
Last day to help FOX59 Pack the Pantries!
-
Tiger Woods to build public golf course on Chicago’s south side
-
-
Explore Indiana’s countryside on the Nickel Plate Express
-
State says it’s working to keep up with demand as Hoosiers wait on rides to doctors appointments
-
‘Mission complete’: Sully the service dog accompanies George H.W. Bush one last time