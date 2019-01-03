Midwest Motorcycle Club rides for charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Dozens of riders from the Midwest Motorcycle Club rode for charity on New Year's Day. The "Hangover Ride" raised money for the Damar Center, which helps adults and children with developmental disabilities. The club also hosts a baseball game in the fall and a picnic for the Damar Center. This is the 38th year the club has done the Hangover Ride.