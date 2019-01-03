× Police arrest man in pair of Lawrence bank robberies

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Police have arrested a man in a pair of recent bank robberies in Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation said tips from the public led them to 42-year-old James Mason, who faces two preliminary counts of robbery.

Police said Mason robbed the Chase Bank at 4202 N. Franklin Rd. on Nov. 29 and the Fifth Third Bank at 9025 E. 56th St. on Dec. 22. In both cases, investigators said Mason threatened tellers and demanded cash. He didn’t display a weapon during either incident.

According to police, Mason has several previous felony convictions dating back to the 1990s, including burglary, auto theft, battery and resisting law enforcement.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision in the case.