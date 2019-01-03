× Sunshine is back, warming trend gets underway!

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts

Skies are clearing this morning, with the promise of sunshine on the way! The first really of the new year and certainly welcomed news. Expect a colder start out-the-door and some patchy frost through 9:00am hour. Bright sun and light, southwest winds should help to move our temperatures back into the 40’s this afternoon…not too shabby for early January! This will also mark the beginning of a warming trend into early next week.

The threat of rain tomorrow (Friday) remains low and for mainly south of Indianapolis by the evening. The track has been bouncing back and forth, so look for additional updates later today! Another mild day expected with even warmer weather for the weekend.

Snow remains absent for now, as we are currently running 7.6″ below the seasonal average! No major pattern shift for the next 7-10 days, only a matter of time until winter returns.