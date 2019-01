× SWAT standoff with McCordsville police chief ends peacefully in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. – A SWAT standoff with McCordsville Police Chief Harold Rodgers ended peacefully in Greenfield early Thursday morning.

Greenfield police say they were called to the scene at about 10 p.m. Wednesday. There, officers found Rogers in a vehicle.

Police say they spoke with Rodgers until 2:30 a.m. before he surrendered peacefully.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.