Least snowiest winter in 12 years, weak winter will continue; Rain arrives Friday

WARM STREAK CONTINUES

Isn't this remarkable? Today marks the 23 consecutive day above normal in Indianapolis and still no signs of real cold for many more days.

December 2018 ended 5-degrees per day above normal and as the 25th warmest on record.

One year ago yesterday we dipped to a bitter, cold low of -12°. To say the least, it's been a WIMPY WINTER. 75% of the days since December 1st have been ABOVE normal. This winter is running over +8° warmer than last year to date.

NO DOUBT A SNOW DROUGHT

The lack of snowfall continued with less one inch for the month of December. The half-inch snowfall total places December 2018 in a tie for the 16th least snowiest on record.

A lack luster snow season to say the least! Our snow drought will continue. Now 8" below normal through Thursday, this the is the least snowiest season in 12 years with less than 1" total, which equals 2007. For the season it's the 9th least snowiest on record!

The mild weather will continue and even milder days are excepted for the first weekend of January. A string of near 50-degree days are possible starting Saturday and lasting through Monday.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN FRIDAY

A southern storm system will send clouds and eventually rain showers north on Friday. The northern periphery of rain will spread north from southern Indiana Friday morning. The storms rain shield will stall in central Indiana bringing a definitive cut off to rain and the threat of it along I-70. The rain will then shift and move out late Friday paving the way for dry conditions area-wide Saturday. Rain chances will rise quickly by early afternoon then diminish by midnight Saturday.