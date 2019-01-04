× An array of colors to close the week over central Indiana; Rain-maker departs

SUNSET FRIDAY WAS A STUNNER

Unique skies over portions of central Indiana Friday evening and they are beautiful! The rain and cloud shield splits the state and stalls producing this vivid sunset. Look at these skies from The University of Indianapolis, Victory Field, The Golf Club of Indiana and Indy Hyundai on the east side.

RAIN SPLITS THE STATE

The rain and cloud shield stalled along and just south of I-70 Friday evening, the same storm that brought record setting snow to central Oklahoma Thursday. The rain has been steady south of Indianapolis with well over a half-inch of rain in Bloomington. The churning low pressure over northern Tennessee will continue to move east this evening. The rainfall will begin to rotate east, southeast over the next few hours and depart the state early tonight.

This will be the last rain threat until Monday, setting the stage for a rather nice start to the first weekend of January. Skies will clear later tonight allowing some fog to form. Saturday’s open will features some fog, frost and temperatures near 30-degrees.

WARM SPELL

It is a stunning run of above normal weather here, now reaching 24 consecutive days above normal. Friday’s high of 50-degrees was the warmest for the date (January 4th) in 10 years and 14 degrees above normal! The date of the first day of an average high of 50-degrees is March 11th.

There isn’t a real blast of cold coming soon and the milder than normal weather pattern is expected to continue well into the middle of the month. A downturn in temperatures will occur behind a series of cold fronts early next week, but they do not pack any real arctic air. Temps cool to more seasonal levels later next week.