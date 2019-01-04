Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Best restaurants opening this year

Posted 11:18 AM, January 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:26AM, January 4, 2019

Did you make a New Year's resolution to work out more this year? Well, double up. Food fanatics will be happy to know at least 30 new restaurants are opening this year. IndyStar food writer Liz Biro highlighted the best from her full list at the IndyStar website.