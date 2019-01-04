× Bicyclist struck and killed while crossing SR 37 in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A bicyclist was struck and killed in Johnson County on Friday.

Sheriff Duane Burgess says it happened at the intersection of State Road 37 and Stones Crossing Road. That’s east of the Bluff Creek Golf Course.

The person on the bike was traveling northeast on Stones Crossing, failed to yield the right of way to a southbound vehicle on SR 37 and was then struck, according to Burgess.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

Burgess says alcohol is not suspected in the crash, but the driver was transported to a local hospital for a blood draw, which is standard procedure. The driver is reportedly cooperating with authorities.

Southbound SR 37 is closed from Olive Branch Road to Stones Crossing as authorities investigate and clear the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.