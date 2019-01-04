Colts fans ready for wild-card weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts are set to take on the Houston Texans in their wild-card showdown on Saturday, and fans are ready.

"I'm just excited about the game, I'm real excited,” said fan Dameon Bates as he walked around downtown decked out in Colts gear. Bates is excited about the season so far, and believes the Colts will blow out the Texans.

"I think we’re going to kick...." Bates began saying before pausing, realizing the interview was probably going to be on the news. "We’re going to rock!”

After starting out 1-5, the Colts have won nine of their last ten games, and fans around the city have taken notice.

“They’ve looked very good the last few weeks," said Richard Hacker. "Andrew Luck is on a roll.”

Mayor Joe Hogsett declared Friday "Believe in Blue Day," and the support has been felt down the road at Colts headquarters.

“I feel like there's just kinda that buzz and energy in the air," said the Colts VP of Marketing Stephanie Pemberton. "I was out this morning and everyone was wearing their blue for blue Friday.”

While that buzz has certainly picked up this week, downtown bars like The Tap near Mass Ave. say it’s been felt all season long.

"You can tell from last year to this year just in this restaurant, the excitement and people getting way more excited about the Colts doing well again,” said Brandon Loomis, a manager at The Tap.

Saturday, The Tap will host a watch party for the Colts "Blue Crew," and it expects a packed house.

"We’ve got a ton of reservations," Loomis said. "I've had about three or four people call in today about the Indy blue crew coming in, just to celebrate with them.”

Whether at a bar or at home, fans say they’ll be tuned in to the game, expecting to do it all again next week in the divisional round.

“I like our energy, I think we’re going to do great," Bates said. "I think we’re really gonna do great this year."