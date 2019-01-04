× Deaths of 2 sisters found in Carmel being investigated as homicide-suicide

CARMEL, Ind. – The deaths of two sisters in Carmel are being investigated as a homicide-suicide, according to the Hamilton County coroner.

The police department says maintenance workers located the bodies of 37-year-old Vanessa Parris and 33-year-old Christalia Bostos in an apartment in the 1500 block of Starcross Lane on Thursday.

Authorities believe one sister killed the other before taking her own life. It’s unclear who did what at this time.

Police say their investigation indicates there’s no safety concern to the community in connection with this case.

FOX59 is working to gather more information. This story will be updated.