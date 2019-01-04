Dog severely burned in Shelby County feeling much better: ‘His tail never stops wagging’

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A dog found severely burned in rural Shelby County in November is “feeling much better and his personality is really starting to shine,” according to a local shelter official.

Staff members at the Shelby County Animal Shelter said they’d never had a dog with such severe burns come through their doors. The veterinarian caring for the animal said it’s tough to definitively determine what caused the wounds but signs point to them being chemical burns.

Chris Browder with the animal shelter says the dog, named Justice, is weighing his heaviest and his catheter has been removed.

Justice isn’t out of the woods yet though. Browder says he’s still going to have eye surgery in the near future and they may neuter him while he is under the anesthetic.

Browder also shared some encouraging photos of Justice and said “his tail never stops wagging.”

“Justice is definitely an affectionate dog that appreciates his foster parents and caregivers at IndyVet,” said Browder.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Justice’s injuries. If you know something, email your tip to cbrowder@cityofshelbyvillein.com.