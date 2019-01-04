Double murder inside Jordan’s Fish & Chicken remains unsolved exactly two years later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Two years ago, on Jan. 4, 2017, two employees were gunned down while working inside a restaurant on Indy’s east side. The case shocked the community.

The double killing took place inside the Jordan's Fish and Chicken business at 21st and Post.

Despite releasing surveillance video of the killers, police say the high-profile case remains unsolved to this day.

With guns drawn, the hooded killers are seen storming inside the business, jumping the counter and ambushing two employees in the back of the store.

After just two minutes inside, the killers stumbled back over the counter and ran away.

The IMPD released those images and expressed outrage just hours after the killings.

"These individuals were hell bent on robbery. There’s no question. They came in with guns up, guns pointed," said IMPD commander Richard Riddle on January 4, 2017.

Unfortunately, exactly two years after police were called to the scene, that anger has not led to any arrests.

"This incident is not right," said Daniel Rosenberg with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana. "We need to be able to solve crimes like this."

The two men killed were Wesam Sammour and Ammar Shatnawi, both of Jordanian descent.

Rosenberg says the double killing remains especially shocking because people should be able to feel safe while at work.

"Crimes like this affect us on a community level, but also on a very personal level," said Rosenberg.

In the weeks that followed the deadly shooting police also released video of a second armed robbery at a south side liquor store and began investigating whether the two cases involved the same suspects.

Video in that case showed the two thieves holding similar handguns to the ones used in the Jordan’s shooting, but two years later the families of Sammour and Shatnawi have never gotten the justice they deserve.

"Justice isn’t just making sure people pay for doing something wrong. It’s also a part of heeling," said Rosenberg.

As always anyone with information on the case can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. There is a cash reward offered for information that helps solve the case.