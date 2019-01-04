Family searches for answers 5 years after murder of Vincennes University student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Joe and Cyndi Jobin started the New Year making a trip no parent should, to their son’s grave. Friday marked five years since someone shot and killed Kyle Jobin, 19, but his parents still don’t have answers.

“It’s a new year, it’s just not the same,” Joe said.

Kyle was in his second year at Vincennes University, where he was studying in hopes of working in land survey management. He had recently finished an internship and was home on Christmas break.

“You just saw the light bulb pop on, he knew what he wanted to do and was so looking forward to seeing him, yeah,” Joe said.

Kyle had been playing video games that night with friends, ahead of a blizzard, when he ran to a Marathon gas station at 56th St. and I-465. Police believe when he returned to his vehicle, he was confronted.

“The witness indicated that they saw four people that were surrounding his vehicle. They thought one of them was maybe kind of shaking the vehicle a little bit,” said Lawrence Police Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff.

Police said the witness, not having a cell phone, left to get police. Officers immediately went to the scene, but it was too late.

“His wallet was out, almost like he’d been showing it, ‘I don’t have any money’ and the robbery took a horrible turn. He was shot one time and didn’t survive,” Woodruff said.

Police said there’s some evidence that can be corroborated, but where Kyle parked the security camera did not capture what happened. Woodruff said they’ve followed up on the active leads they’ve received, but have no more additional active ones right now. Police are concerned those responsible weren’t from central Indiana and were just passing through.

Woodruff says there is a vehicle description, an early to mid-2000s white Ford Expedition.

“We keep hoping every year that we revisit this on the anniversary that somebody out there who knows something will make that call to Crime Stoppers and give this family the resolution they need,” Woodruff said.

Kyle’s parents hold out hope someone knows something, too.

“I don’t even know how I’d feel if we uncovered who it actually was but it’s just the not knowing, the unclosed case,” Joe said.

“If you ever knew anything about our case or anybody else’s, families need to know,” Cyndi Jobin said. “Don’t leave them in the dark, the dark isn’t a good place you know.”

At the site of their son’s grave, marked by a rock under the trees, the Jobins remember Kyle’s love for the outdoors, drive, personality and future.

“His smile and laugh, and smile and ability to make everyone else a little happier,” Joe said.

If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.