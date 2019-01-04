INDOT unveils new system to help keep fatigued truck drivers off Hoosier interstates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation unveiled a new system Friday that’s designed to help reduce the number of tired truck drivers out on busy interstates.

The Trucks Park Here system is a multi-state effort that creates a network of safe and convenient parking areas for truckers. The system also can collect and share real-time parking availability with drivers through interstate message boards, smartphone apps, and online websites.

“We need to make sure we also let them know and provide them opportunity to get off the road in a safe location where they’re off the road and not around traveling motorists,” said INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness.

Indiana will now join seven other Midwest states including Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin in rolling out the new network. Trucks Park Here was funded in part by a $25 million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation

The Department of Transportation estimates that more than 1,400 crashes each year are the result of driver fatigue. INDOT estimates that in 2018 398 truck collisions on Hoosiers roads were the result of driver fatigue.

“Unfortunately, we see that, our troopers see that on an all too often basis. And if we can prevent just one of those tragedies it will be a worthwhile project,” said Major Mike Eslinger of Indiana State Police.

INDOT says the Trucks Park Here system will be used among some of Indiana busiest interstates including I-65, I-69, and I-70.