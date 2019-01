INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – What a year for Colts tight end Eric Ebron! He signed a two-year contract with the Colts, he earned his first Pro Bowl nod, and he just welcomed a baby boy into the world!

Aiden Blaise Ebron was born on January 3 weighing 7 pounds and 14.3 ounces.

It’s his second son with his wife Gabriela who he met in Houston, which is where the team is headed today ahead of their playoff game against the Texans on Saturday.

Congratulations to the Ebron family!