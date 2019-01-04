Recipes: National Spaghetti Day

Ingredients

1 lb hamburger-ground beef

2 cubes beef bouillion

1 can tomato sauce- small

1 can tomato paste- small

Black pepper to taste

2 cups hot water

2 tsp sugar

1/2 tsp basil

1/2 tsp oregano

dash of garlic

Spaghetti noodles

Instructions

Brown your hamburger in a large pan.

Once cooked, throw in salt, pepper, tomato sauce and paste, water (with the bouillon cubes in it), sugar, basil, oregano and garlic. Simmer on low for an hour.

A few minutes before the hour is done, cook box of spaghetti noodles as directed on package.

Once the noodles are cooked, drain and add to spaghetti sauce.

Spinach Garlic Parmesan Butter Spaghetti

Ingredients

3 tbsp butter

1 tsp olive oil

1 cup cherry tomatoes

1/4 cup garlic diced

1 tsp pepper fresh cracked

1 tsp salt

1 1/2 cups stock or water

2 cups baby spinach fresh

1/2 cups parmesan

1 lb spaghetti- fresh pasta (uncooked) or dried pasta (pre-cooked al dente)

Instructions

In a large pan, add 1/2 butter and olive oil and heat on medium high until shimmery and lightly foamy.

Add garlic and tomatoes and cook on medium until fragrant and soft – about 4 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent from burning.

Add spinach and stir, cook to wilted (about another 1-2 minutes).

Add water and spaghetti to pan and turn heat all the way up.

When most of the water or stock has cooked off and the spaghetti is cooked to almost al dente, add remaining butter and parmesan to pan, tossing noodles and tomatoes in the butter.

Top with additional fresh grated parmesan and serve immediately.

Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants

For more unique recipe ideas, please visit: www.cchconsultants.com