Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game nominees: January 4

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught this Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of those plays becomes the Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: GREENWOOD’S T.J. PRICE

On defense Greenwood's T.J. Price steps in the Whiteland passing lane to intercept the ball, then cruises down the court and throws down a dunk in the double overtime win for the Woodmen on their home court.

NOMINEE #2: BROWNSBURG'S PIERCE THOMAS

Brownsburg's Pierce Thomas pokes the ball away from a Plainfield player, then takes it down court for the emphatic dunk in the Bulldogs' Hendricks County Tournament Semifinal win.