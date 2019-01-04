Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game nominees: January 4

Posted 11:15 PM, January 4, 2019

Greenwood's T.J. Price and Brownsburg's Pierce Thomas (WXIN January 4, 2019).

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught this Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of those plays becomes the  Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: GREENWOOD’S T.J. PRICE

On defense Greenwood's T.J. Price steps in the Whiteland passing lane to intercept the ball, then cruises down the court and throws down a dunk in the double overtime win for the Woodmen on their home court.

NOMINEE #2: BROWNSBURG'S PIERCE THOMAS

Brownsburg's Pierce Thomas pokes the ball away from a Plainfield player, then takes it down court for the emphatic dunk in the Bulldogs' Hendricks County Tournament Semifinal win.