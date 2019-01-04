Take a look at this: World’s largest ice castle festival!

Check out these viral stories in today’s “Take a look at this!”

The Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Northern China is the world’s biggest display of ice and snow sculptures.

Roughly 8 million cubic feet of ice and snow make up more than 100 landmarks.

There’s also a competition of works by sculptors from 12 different countries.

The massive festival attracts more than a million visitors annually and will remain open until February when temperatures begin to warm up.

—

A driver in North Carolina is lucky to be alive after an airborne piece of road debris smashed into his windshield, stopping just inches from his face.

Greg Henson was driving with his 3-year-old daughter when he says the car in front of him hit some debris in the roadway, catapulting it into his windshield.

Miraculously, the debris became lodged, delivering only minor cuts and scrapes to Henson from the glass.

His daughter was thankfully, unharmed by the incident, and Henson realizes just how lucky he was.

“It very well could’ve ended my life,” he says.

—

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency shared pictures online of a woman’s “personal best” 88-lb catch from Kentucky Lake.

Paula Smith says it took 10 minutes to pull the monster catfish into the boat, after which, she snapped pics for proof and then set the big guy free.