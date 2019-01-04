× Tracking evening shower chances; warmer weather returns this weekend

We are kicking off our Friday with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. It may be a cold start to the day, but the lows this morning will trend nearly 10 degrees above normal for early January. A light haze has developed over central Indiana overnight. The light fog, calm conditions and temperatures below freezing will make freezing fog a possibility during the morning commute. You will also want to prepare for a heavy frost on cars this morning due to the freezing fog and clearing skies!

Another unseasonably warm day is on tap for central Indiana! Temperatures will rise into the upper 40s this afternoon, which will mark the 24th consecutive above average day for Indianapolis! We will start the day bright, but clouds will increase throughout the day with our approaching storm system.

Showers will move into southern Indiana this midday and the system will fill into the southern half of the state by the evening rush hour. There is going to be a sharp cut-off with the rainfall this evening and tonight. Our northern counties will likely remain dry and rain totals are going to remain low for Indianapolis.

The wave of rain will quickly pass over the state today and the area will dry out again by Saturday morning. We are tracking another quiet weekend for central Indiana with a “spring-like” feel both Saturday and Sunday!

The weather also looks great in Houston for the Colts game! Skies will turn mostly sunny for those tailgating for the game. Temperatures will peak into the mid-60s by kick-off!

Temperatures will remain mild through Monday before falling again next Tuesday. There is going to be a shift in the weather pattern midweek with highs in the 30s returning by next Wednesday!