Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Trump considers declaring national emergency to secure wall funding

Posted 3:48 PM, January 4, 2019, by

US President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 4, 2019. - Trump says he is 'prepared' to force a government shutdown for more than a year. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump says he’s considered using executive authority to get a wall built on the southern border.

Trump told reporters Friday that he could officially declare a national emergency to build a border wall but wants to try to negotiate a border wall with Congress.

Trump said: “I can do it if I want. We can call a national emergency. I may do it.”

He says he thinks the standoff over the border wall, which has resulted in a partial government shutdown, is going to be over sooner than people think.