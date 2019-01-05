× 2 dead in Indy’s first homicide of the new year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis homicide detectives are investigating their first homicide of 2019. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers were sent to the 1100 block of Sharon Avenue on the city’s west side.

A caller told police they could see someone inside the residence lying on the floor.

Upon arrival police say the found the first male victim in the hallway. Police say the second victim was discovered when homicide detectives and the crime lab came inside to search the home.

Captain Robert Troutt said they person living at the home was in the process of moving out.

“We don’t know all of the circumstances. We know that he’s had some problems with other people in the neighborhood, so he was just moving out and going somewhere else,” Captain Troutt said.

Investigators say the victims are two males in their late 20’s.

IMPD Homicide detectives canvassed the area for witnesses. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to the scene and assisted in identifying and collecting potential evidence. The Marion County Coroner will determine the exact manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.