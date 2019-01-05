A taste of spring for the first weekend of 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is a quiet and clear start to our Saturday! The system that brought steady rainfall over the southern half of the state has moved out and now higher pressure is building back into the Midwest. It will result in a bright start to our weekend with highs in the lower 50s! Temperatures today will be more than 15 degrees above average for early January and it will mark our 25th consecutive day with and above average temperature in Indianapolis.

Big game day for the Indianapolis Colts as they take on the Houston Texans this evening! The forecast looks great for the game with a mostly sunny sky. Highs will peak into the upper 60s in Houston by kick-off!

The weather is going to stay quiet tonight and Sunday. There is going to be a shift in the wind direction overnight, which will result in slightly cooler temperatures for our Sunday afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 40. Cloud cover will also increase ahead of our next wave of rainfall.

Showers will move into central Indiana Monday morning along a warm front! Temperatures will soar into the upper 50s behind the boundary and wind speeds will pick up! Gusty conditions will persist through the evening hours.

We will have a more seasonal weather pattern setting up behind the low pressure system. Highs in the 30s make a comeback in our forecast on Wednesday!