Colts beat Texans 21-7 in AFC wild card playoff game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts dominated the Texans en route to a 21-7 victory in an AFC wild card game in Houston Saturday afternoon.

They’ll now take on the top-seeded Chiefs on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. in Kansas City in the divisional round.

Just like last week’s “win and in” regular season finale against the Titans, the Colts took control from the start, scoring on their first possession.

Andrew Luck connected with T.Y. Hilton for a 38-yard gain down to the Houston six yard line. He then found Eric Ebron for a six-yard touchdown for the first points of the game. Hilton caught three passes for 63 yards, including two clutch catches on third down on Indianapolis’ first drive.

Marlon Mack scored the second time the Colts touched the ball, jumping across the goal line for a two-yard TD to make it 14-0.

Indy put together one more scoring drive before the half as Luck hit Dontrelle Inman for an 18-yard score to put the Colts on top, 21-0.

The Texans offense couldn’t get anything going in the first half. Deshaun Watson threw an interception to Kenny Moore II on fourth and four from midfield. Houston then failed on another fourth down from the Indy nine yard line right before halftime.

The Texans cut the Colts’ lead to 21-7 on a Keke Coutee touchdown in the fourth quarter, but they could get no closer.

The last time the Colts played the Chiefs in the playoffs in 2014, Luck rallied the team from a 28-point deficit for a 45-44 win. They are 4-0 all-time against Kansas City in the postseason.