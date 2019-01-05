Cooler finish to the weekend; tracking change from Spring-like back to Winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Is it Spring or Winter? Well, it certainly FEELS a lot more like Spring. Our southwesterly winds and sunshine today pushed temperatures all the way up to 54° in Indianapolis. That is actually the average high temperature for March 20th, the first day of Spring. 2019 is off to a much warmer start than 2018. This time last year, we were off to the coldest open of a New Year on record. Highs temperatures on January 5th, 2018 only reached 11° - up from a morning low of -8°.

Today's date is also the anniversary of 2014 snow storm. It hit on January 5th, dumping 11.4" inches of snow, making it the second snowiest day in history. By the following day, wind chill temperatures dipped below -40° and Indianapolis spent 35 hours with actual temperatures below 0°.

A weak front passing through tonight will shift our winds out of the east by tomorrow morning, keeping temperatures down several degrees from today. No snow or bitter cold though. We won't as much sunshine, or 50° warmth but temperatures will remain a good 10° average into the afternoon, peaking in the mid to upper 40's.

Another surge of warm air arrives to start the work week on Monday with highs peaking in the mid to upper 50's. However, they won't stay there long. A cold front sweeping through later that day will kick up showers and gusty winds. Those winds will shift out of the northwest and bring us seasonably cool air for the next several days.