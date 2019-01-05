× IMPD asks for help locating endangered runaway teen

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Juvenile Detectives is seeking the public’s assistance in locating an endangered runaway.

Riah Gunn, 15, has been missing from the area of 6100 Tybalt Circle since around 8:30 p.m. last night Jan. 4, 2019.

Riah is 5’ 3”, 120 lbs. She has black hair with braids.

Her last clothing is unknown at this time. Suffers from type 1 diabetes and is insulin dependent, detectives believe she does not have her insulin.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 327-3811.