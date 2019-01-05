Lebanon adding new manufacturing plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON, Ind. — Governor Holcomb, Lebanon Mayor Matthew Gentry and leaders from manufacturing company DS Smith all broke ground on a new facility on Friday. This is the first manufacturing facility DS Smith will build in the U.S. DS Smith is based in Britain. The company makes packaging and paper products. The facility will add 140 jobs by 2020, and Gentry says the jobs will average $22 per hour.