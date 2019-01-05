LEBANON, Ind. — Governor Holcomb, Lebanon Mayor Matthew Gentry and leaders from manufacturing company DS Smith all broke ground on a new facility on Friday. This is the first manufacturing facility DS Smith will build in the U.S. DS Smith is based in Britain. The company makes packaging and paper products. The facility will add 140 jobs by 2020, and Gentry says the jobs will average $22 per hour.
Lebanon adding new manufacturing plant
-
Renovation plans at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum could include 3-D theater, racing simulators
-
Heart medicine for high blood pressure recalled over concerns it may cause cancer
-
Indy’s first indoor dog park coming to Castleton this winter
-
Pabst sues MillerCoors for $400 million as beer battle chugs to trial
-
U.S. employers added a stellar 312,000 jobs in December
-
-
Community rallies around Boone County farmer who lost both legs in combine accident
-
California man dies on Thanksgiving after getting shot 8 times while checking on elderly neighbor
-
Amazon bringing new ‘receive center’ to Greenwood, around 1,250 jobs expected
-
Full-time therapists coming to all Lebanon Community schools
-
Young Jonestown survivors lost everything, built new lives
-
-
Ethanol production plant planned for Shelbyville
-
FDA announces recall of another heart medicine for possible cancer risk
-
IN Focus: What can Indy learn from losing Amazon bid?