Local girl helps other children going through trauma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Local 12-year-old Addison Brown donated 30 "Sunshine Bags" to the Greenfield Police Department on Friday. The bags contain coloring books, toys, tissues and a handwritten note signed by Addison. The notes help other children who are victims of a crime or have suffered through a car crash. In the past, Addison tried to raise $100 for the Greenfield Fire Department. She raised more than $5,000. If you want to help Addison, you can donate supplies to the Greenfield Police Department.