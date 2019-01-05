GREENFIELD, Ind. — Local 12-year-old Addison Brown donated 30 "Sunshine Bags" to the Greenfield Police Department on Friday. The bags contain coloring books, toys, tissues and a handwritten note signed by Addison. The notes help other children who are victims of a crime or have suffered through a car crash. In the past, Addison tried to raise $100 for the Greenfield Fire Department. She raised more than $5,000. If you want to help Addison, you can donate supplies to the Greenfield Police Department.
Local girl helps other children going through trauma
-
Car slams into Greenfield home after reported arson nearby
-
INDOT unveils new system to help keep fatigued truck drivers off Hoosier interstates
-
Community searching for answers after 2 dogs found dead in Greenfield
-
Fortville, Greenfield part of winning Stellar region
-
Man fought employee during robbery at Greenfield CVS, police say
-
-
CVS employee in Greenfield fired after stopping thief
-
Franklin police searching for jewelry thief
-
Greenfield woman receives 8 years after providing fentanyl to 16-year-old who overdosed
-
Pittsboro residents encouraged to record school bus violations
-
Prosecutors: Mother left 3 kids alone in ‘squalid’ home; toddler had 105-degree fever
-
-
ISP: 14-year-old suspect kills self after exchanging gunfire with officers at Dennis Intermediate School
-
Get Help Now: Columbus program helps connect children with safe places, resources
-
New Pal looking for new police dog to work overnight shift