× 2019 Miss Indiana State Fair Queen Crowned

INDIANAPOLIS–Halle Shoults, Miss Benton County was crowned the 61st Indiana State Fair Queen at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Sunday.

Shoults was selected over 84 other contestants after three days of judging. The Indiana State Fair Queen will travel nearly 8,000 miles during June and July to some 45 counties to promote the Indiana State Fair, August 2-18, 2019.

Miss Indiana State Fair 2019, Halle Shoults of Oxford, Indiana, is a Purdue University sophomore majoring in Speech Language & Hearing Sciences, with a minor in Critical Disabilities. She looks forward to a career in a hospital or rehabilitation facility specializing in pediatric trauma patients and children with disabilities. Halle enjoys a variety of activities such as attending Purdue sporting events, coaching young showman in showmanship and horsemanship at the state and local 4-H Horse & Pony Club levels.

The Top 10 Finalists in the Queen Pageant include:

1st Runner-Up: Maci French, Miss Putnam County

2nd Runner-Up: Emily Yoder, Miss Elkhart County

3rd Runner-Up: Adrienne Rudolph, Miss Warrick County

4th Runner-Up: Jesse Mays, Miss Scott County

Raegan Bowling, Miss Putnam County

Janelle Mitzner, Miss LaPorte County

Lauren Ziliak, Miss Vanderburg County

Sylvia Harris, Miss Tipton County

Emily Kilmer, Miss Jasper County

Miss Congeniality: Emily Scott, Miss Gibson County