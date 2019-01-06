× From Spring-like back to Winter this week

If you’re a lover of snow, this season has been a bust, so far, for you. Indianapolis is running nearly 9″ short of the average snowfall by this time of year. We’ve only had 4 days that have produced more than a trace of snow. All of those added together have produced less than an inch of snow for the season, making this the least snowiest season since 2007.

Don’t put the winter coat and gloves away just yet though. We may have hit 50° again this weekend, making this the 26th consecutive day above normal, but much cooler air is on the way.

Tomorrow, southerly winds will push temperatures into the mid and upper 50’s. However, they won’t stay there long. A cold front moving in will knock temperatures down from a Spring-like feel back to Winter this week. Showers will move in ahead of the front, making the start of the work week a wet and also windy one. Winds will gust near 30-35 mph at times.

By Tuesday, the rain mainly clears out and cold air works in behind the front. It’ll be windy and we can’t rule out a few spotty light showers or flurries by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Then, it’s back to Winter, for now…